Madrid, Jan 13 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday asserted that India's ties with Spain and the EU can be a "stabilising factor in these turbulent times".

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Spain beginning Monday to review the overall trajectory of bilateral relations, nearly two-and-a-half months after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez visited India. It is his first visit to Spain as the external affairs minister.

In a post on X, the minister said he addressed the 9th Annual Conference of Ambassadors in Madrid. The theme of the conference was ‘A foreign policy with our own identity'.

Jaishankar spoke "about how nations draw from their culture, traditions and heritage to put forward their distinct brand of diplomacy".

"Those comfortable with multiple identities will navigate volatile and uncertain times more successfully. Also emphasized that India's ties with Spain and the EU can be a stabilizing factor in these turbulent times," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue here.

