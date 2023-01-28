Ralf Brinkhaus, Chairman of Indian German Parliament Affairs Committee and Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, first representative of the Indian community in Germany.

Berlin [Germany], January 28 (ANI): An Indo-German parliamentary group led by Ralf Brinkhaus, Chairman of Indian German Parliament Affairs Committee will be visiting India from January 28 to February 4, read Deutscher Bundestag press release.

The other delegation members are Dr Thorsten Rudolph (SPD), Maria Klein-Schmeink (ALLIANCE 90/ THE GREENS), Karina Conrad (FDP), Gerold Otten (AfD) and Sevim Dagdelen (DIE LINKE.).

"Mr Ralf Brinkhaus.Chairman Indian German Parliament Affairs Committee.German Parliament Berlin Coming to India with other parliament members group delegation to India on Sunday! We have discussed deepening more relations with both Countries. Academic, Skill Labour, industry and economy were the main focus!!!" said Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, the first representative of the Indian community in Germany.

Randhawa is the first Indian representative of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Thuringia. CDU is Germany's strongest political party, currently headed by Friedrich Merz, and has been in power for most of the period since the end of World War II.

The delegation trip also serves the parliamentary exchange with Indian MPs. In addition to the capital Delhi, the two states of Kerala and Telangana are also to be visited.

In addition to bilateral relations and geopolitical issues, the content should also deal with energy supply, the economic and social situation and the position of minorities, especially religious minorities, added the release.

The bilateral relations between India and Germany are founded on common democratic principles. India was amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany after the Second World War.

Germany cooperates with India to the tune of 1.3 billion Euros a year in development projects, 90% of which serves the purpose of fighting climate change, saving natural resources as well as promoting clean and green energy.

Germany has also been supporting the construction of a huge solar plant in Maharashtra with a capacity of 125 Megawatt which generates annual CO2 savings of 155,000 tons.

After the appointment of the new Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz in December 2021, India and Germany agreed that as major democracies and strategic partners, they will step up their cooperation to tackle common challenges, with climate change on top of the agenda. (ANI)

