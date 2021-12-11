Lahore [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): The provincial Home Ministry in Pakistan's Punjab has highlighted that inmates in Lahore are getting drugs from court lockups, directing the authorities to take necessary actions in this regard, reported local media.

Prisoners were found intoxicated on December 8 after their return to the Camp Jail from a court hearing, underlined an alert issued by provincial Home Ministry of Punjab to Lahore police and prison department, reported ARY News.

A handout issued from the jail superintendent said, "15 prisoners were found intoxicated on their return from a court hearing," directing police to take action against the guard in charges at the temporary lockups in the courts.

Underlining that most of the prisoners are found intoxicated on their return to the prison, the handout further said that inmates easily acquire drugs from the canteen at the 'Bakshi Khanas'.

It also stated that some of the families are also involved in providing drugs to the inmates. The Home Ministry has directed the Lahore authorities to take necessary measures in this regard, according to ARY News. (ANI)

