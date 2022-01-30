Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog flew to the United Arab Emirates to pay the first-ever state visit, during which they will meet with the country's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hold talks with representatives of political and business circles, the office of the Israeli president said on Sunday.

"In a historic first, President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog departed this morning to the United Arab Emirates for a presidential visit at the invitation of the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the office said in a statement.

Upon their arrival in the UAE, the Israeli president and his wife are scheduled to meet with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Then the couple will be received at an official ceremony in the royal palace. Later, the president and the first lady of Israel will meet with leaders of the Jewish communities living in the country. The program of the two-day visit also includes a meeting with UAE businessmen and politicians. Herzog is also scheduled to open Israel's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"We will be visiting the United Arab Emirates following the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. I am bringing with me a blessing of peace and a message of peace to the entire region, to the peoples of the region. Peace brings with it prosperity, progress, and growth for the benefit of the peoples of the region," Herzog said before leaving Tel Aviv, as quoted by his office.

In addition, Herzog thanked the UAE Crown Prince for the invitation and for his courage in reaching a peace agreement with Israel. Herzog stressed that the agreement sends "a message to the entire region that peace is the only alternative for the peoples of the region."

The UAE has taken heat in many parts of the Arab world for agreeing to the Abraham Peace Accords - a US-brokered effort to normalize relations with Israel. The accords were signed by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in September 15, 2020 with the mediation of then-US President Donald Trump. According to agreements, the participating countries resumed embassy operations, opened direct flights, and lifted the ban on tourist trips and official visits. Morocco and Sudan subsequently joined the accords. The Palestinian authorities criticized the steps taken by the Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel to the detriment of advancing the rights of the Palestinians. (ANI/Sputnik)

