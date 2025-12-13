New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to Saint Lucia's Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste on their National Day.

Jaishankar said that he was confident of India and Saint Lucia ties of strengthening further.

In a post on X, he said, "Felicitations to FM Alva Baptiste, the Government and people of Saint Lucia on their National Day. Confident of India-Saint Lucia ties strengthening further."

St. Lucia and India enjoy cordial bilateral relations, actively cooperating in international organizations like the United Nations, Commonwealth, and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) as well as other multilateral platforms. The bilateral ties have sustained momentum through exchange of high-level visits.

In September 2024, on the Margins of 79th UNGA, EAM met Saint Lucia Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste. On 17 August 2024, Shawn A Edward, Minister of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training of St Lucia took part in the Education Ministers' Session of the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS). In November 2023, the Minister of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Moses Baptiste participated in Health Ministers' virtual VOGSS hosted by Indian Health Minister. Prior to that in January 2023, the Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology, and Vocational Training of Saint Lucia, Shawn Edward participated in the Education Minister's session of the VOGSS.

In April 2023, Foreign Minister of St. Lucia Mr. Alva Romanus Baptiste met withEAM at the India-COFCOR Meeting in Guyana. Additional Secretary (Latin America and the Caribbean) GV Srinivas called on Alva Baptiste, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Lucia, on 7th May in Paramariboon the margins of the ACS AEC Ministerial Meeting held in Paramaribo.

The Indian Cultural Foundation (ICF) of St Lucia, in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Paramaribo, organized the annual 'Namaste St Lucia' event in 2017, celebrating Indian culture. In 2022, on India's 75th independence anniversary, as part of the Guardian Ring program, the Indian Cultural Foundation (ICF) in St Luciaobserved the International Day of Yoga. (ANI)

