Washington DC [US], September 2 (ANI): US Democratic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Tuesday wished members of the Jain faith on Paryushan and Das Lakshan festival.

"Jill Biden (Joe's wife) and I send our best wishes to members of the Jain faith concluding the holy observance of Paryushan and Das Lakshan. May we all find peace and reconciliation in our lives," Biden tweeted.

In his tweet, Biden also wrote the Sanskrit phrase "Micchami Dukkadam," which is used by Jains to seek forgiveness.

Paryushan is the most important Jain religious observance of the year while Das Lakshan festival is celebrated for self-purification and upliftment of people.

According to the tradition, this festival leads the soul to ultimate happiness and freedom i.e nirvana or salvation. (ANI)

