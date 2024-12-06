Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil led a delegation to Germany as part of the global roadshow for Invest Karnataka 2025 (Photo/ANI)

Munich [Germany], December 6 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil led a delegation to Germany as part of the global roadshow for Invest Karnataka 2025, the state's flagship investment summit.

The visit aimed to showcase Karnataka's robust industrial ecosystem, innovation-driven initiatives, and its ambitious KWIN City project, a futuristic development focused on creating a world-class infrastructure hub.

Also Read | Mass Killer Anders Behring Breivik, Who Murdered 77 People, Suffers Another Setback as Norwegian Court Rejects His Second Bid for Parole.

A key highlight of the roadshow was M.B. Patil's meeting with Roland Weigert, State Secretary, Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, where they explored synergies between Bavaria and Karnataka in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductor design. The discussion underscored the mutual interest in strengthening ties, Weigert confirming plans to lead a Bavarian business delegation to Karnataka next year, further solidifying the strong relationship between the two regions.

In another crucial engagement, M.B. Patil met with Eric Beisswenger, Bavarian State Minister for European and International Affairs, to deliberate on deepening collaborations in biotechnology and startups. Both leaders exchanged views on facilitating knowledge sharing, skill development, and startup partnerships through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Minister Beisswenger expressed his keen interest in visiting Karnataka and leading a delegation to explore further opportunities.

Also Read | Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Bringing US President-Elect Donald Trump's DOGE to Capitol Hill.

The Karnataka delegation also engaged with leading German industry players, including the GEA Group, a global leader in manufacturing equipment for the food and beverage industries. During a telephonic conversation with GEA's Chief Operating Officer Johannes Giloth, the company outlined its existing operations in Bengaluru and its future plans under Mission 2030.

M.B. Patil assured them of the state's full support for expansion and extended an invitation to participate in Invest Karnataka 2025.

At the Bavarian Industry Association and IHK Munchen, Karnataka showcased its dynamic ecosystem, emphasizing its commitment to innovation, ease of doing business, and a skilled workforce. Both organizations expressed interest in broadcasting Karnataka's investment opportunities to their members, furthering the scope for collaboration.

As per the release, the roadshow also spotlighted Karnataka's leadership in the biotech sector during discussions with BioM, Bavaria's central network organization for biotech. Minister Patil introduced the KWIN City initiative and underscored Karnataka's strengths as the home of leading biotech firms like Biocon. Prof. Ralf Haus, CEO of BioM, appreciated the vision of KWIN City and pledged to share investment opportunities in Karnataka with BioM's network.

The Germany roadshow successfully positioned Karnataka as a global investment destination, setting the stage for Invest Karnataka 2025. M.B. Patil's efforts reinforced the state's commitment to fostering international collaborations and building a future-ready industrial landscape.

Accompanying M.B. Patil during these discussions were Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)