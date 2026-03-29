Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 29 (ANI/WAM): Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday that it had detected and dealt with 14 ballistic missiles and 12 hostile drones in the past 24 hours.

During a media briefing, the Ministry's Spokesman Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said that some of these missiles and drones targeted a Kuwaiti armed forces base, leaving 10 personnel injured and causing material damage to the site.

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He quoted by KUNA as adding that depots owned by a private logistics company were targeted during the attack, causing no casualties but only material damage.

Since the start of the heinous aggression on February 28, Kuwait has been hit by a total of 307 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 616 drones. (ANI/WAM)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)