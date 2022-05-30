Moscow [Russia], May 30 (ANI): The latest Western sanctions against Russia were prepared long ago and are unlikely to be lifted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"The speed with which they were introduced and their volume indicate that they were not created overnight; they were being prepared for quite a while. It is unlikely that these sanctions will be lifted," Lavrov said in an interview with French broadcaster TF1.

"At least, the US, not publicly but during contacts with its allies, says that when all this [the crisis in Ukraine] is over, the sanctions will remain anyway," Lavrov added. (ANI)

