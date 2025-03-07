London/New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Irish President Michael D Higgins on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of his visit to Ireland where he is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Irish counterpart.

Jaishankar, who is on a tour of the UK and Ireland this week, posted on X, "Conveyed the warm regards of President Droupadi Murmu."

“Value his insights on the contemporary world and its development debates. Spoke of the role of culture in strengthening nationhood,” he said.

It marks the second leg of his visit which began in London on Tuesday. In Dublin, he is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris.

From Ireland, Jaishankar will return to the UK to open new consulates in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Manchester, northern England, over Friday and Saturday.

