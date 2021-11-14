Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 5,809 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,541,147, according to the health ministry.

Some 27 of the new cases are imported, with 5,782 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 55 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,631.

About 4,712 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,446,197.

There are some 65,319 active cases, 527 are being held in intensive care units and 277 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 55,703 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday alone and some 78.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.9 percent have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

