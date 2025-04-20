Ottawa [Canada], April 20 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has identified China as the country's foremost national security threat, citing foreign interference, cyber activity, and strategic ambitions in the Arctic, as reported by Express Tribune.

Carney made the stark declaration during a televised leaders' debate on Thursday evening, marking one of his most direct statements yet on Canada-China relations as the federal election campaign enters its final week.

"China," Carney said bluntly when asked to name the greatest geopolitical threat to Canada. The statement drew sharp reactions domestically and abroad and underscored a growing shift in Canada's foreign policy posture.

Speaking the following day during a campaign stop in Niagara Falls, Carney expanded on his comments, warning that Chinese interference poses a direct challenge to Canada's democratic institutions. "China is the biggest threat from a geopolitical sense. We're taking action to address it," he told supporters. He added that safeguarding Canadian sovereignty -- particularly in the Arctic -- would remain a cornerstone of his national security agenda if re-elected, as reported by Express Tribune.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa has yet to respond to Carney's statements. However, a Beijing-based foreign affairs expert suggested the rhetoric was politically motivated. "Carney's remarks seem to be driven more by election dynamics than long-term strategy," the expert said, urging Canada to pursue a "rational and pragmatic" relationship with China, especially amid global uncertainty, as cited by Global Times.

Carney's Liberal Party remains in the lead in most national polls, though foreign policy and economic anxieties are shaping the final stretch of the campaign. In addition to geopolitical tensions with China, Canada is also grappling with a simmering trade dispute with the United States. Ottawa recently imposed retaliatory tariffs after Washington introduced duties on Canadian autos, aluminum, and steel -- a move that has strained relations with Canada's closest ally.

With the April 28 election approaching, foreign policy and national security have emerged as key battlegrounds -- and Carney appears determined to take a hardline stance on both. (ANI)

