Brisbane [Australia], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday paid floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Brisbane.

Margherita remembered Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to pay a floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands, Brisbane, Australia today. Remembering the Father of the Nation and his timeless message of peace and non-violence."

Margherita also planted a sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Roma Street Parklands, Brisbane, Australia.

The activity, which translates to 'One Tree in the Name of Mother', was a means to honour PM Modi as he celebrated his 75th birthday.

In a post on X, he said, "Under Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's initiative Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, planted a sapling this afternoon at Roma Street Parklands, Brisbane, Australia. A fitting tribute on the birthday of our beloved Prime Minister inspiring us to nurture Mother Earth as we honour our mothers."

Margherita virtually attended the launch of the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised the campaign, calling it the largest health outreach for women and children in India.

In a post on X, he said, "In Consulate General of India, Brisbane, Australia: Honoured to have virtually attended the launch of the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. This nationwide campaign, from 17th September to 2nd October 2025, will organise over 1 lakh health camps, making it the largest health outreach for women and children in India. Focused on preventive, promotive & curative care, it will strengthen maternal & child health, nutrition and family well-being."

"Under the dedicated efforts of Hon'ble Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji, India's health sector is advancing towards greater accessibility, quality, and inclusivity. Will be visiting the Community Health Centres (CHC) in Assam in the coming days, to participate in this campaign and contribute to India's health ecosystem," the post added.

Earlier, while visiting Papua New Guinea, Margherita held talks with Wesley Simina, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, in Port Moresby. He visited Papua New Guinea to participate in the 50th Independence Day celebrations there. (ANI)

