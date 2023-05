Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Rome, May 21 (AP) Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, was erupting on Sunday, spewing ash on Catania, eastern Sicily's largest city, and forcing a shutdown of that city's airport.

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, or INGV, which closely monitors Etna with instrumentation on the slopes, noted that cloud cover on a rainy day was impeding views of the eruption, which often serves up a spectacular display of flaming lava during the volcano's not infrequent eruptions.

Also Read | Mass Shooting in US: Three People Killed, Two Injured As Gunman Opens Fire at Kansas City Bar.

The institute said that ash had fallen on Catania and at least one town on Mount Etna's inhabited slopes. No injures were reported.

Italy state television, reporting from Catania, said the city's airport would be closed at least until Sunday evening.

Also Read | Afghanistan Military Helicopter Crash: Afghan Air Force Chopper Crashes in Samangan Province, Two Pilots Killed.

INGV indicated that monitoring had recorded evidence of a stepping up in tremor activity in recent days.

People in the towns of Adrano and Biancavilla reported hearing loud booms emanating from the volcano on Sunday, the Italian news agency ANSA said.

In early 2021, an eruption of the volcano lasted several weeks. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)