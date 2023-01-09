Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday underlined the potential to enhance cooperation with India, saying his visit to the country is to engage with the Indian government and strategize on important areas.

"My visit here is not only for the (Pravasi Bharatiya Divas) convention but to engage with the government of India and strategize on some important areas where we share mutual interests, where we have comparative advantages, and seeing how we can transform those advantages to benefit Guyana," Guyana's President told ANI in an interview.

Guyana's President, who is the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Indore, said that the Indian government has done a tremendous job of bringing together the diaspora.

He described his Indian visit as an opportunity to network and benefit from the tremendous influence that India has internationally. "India has been leading the way on technology, renewable energy, the soil movement and sustainable development," he said.

Irfaan Ali said he is keen to see different models India will utilize in building its economy.

"When we speak about small and medium-sized enterprises. When we speak about the development of agro process and agriculture. This is important for Guyana as we embark on this new future in which we will have increased revenue as a result of oil and gas. Our priority is to broaden the pillars on which the economy stands."

Guyana's President said he plans to position his country as a food and energy security leader in the region. He also added that Guyana wishes to play the role of the regional player within the Caribbean and Latin American region.

Irfaan Ali today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a discussion on wide-ranging issues, including energy, infrastructure development, healthcare, technology and defence cooperation, according to the Ministry of External (MEA) statement.

Speaking about his meeting with PM Modi, Irfaan Ali said Prime Minister Modi is fully aware of the development of Guyana and how it will be the fastest-growing economy in the world.

"What we discussed was the areas in which Guyana would require support in and areas in which Guyana can offer India tremendous opportunities," he added.

In an earlier statement MEA, both leaders recalled the 180-year-old historical bonds of friendship between the people of India and Guyana and agreed to deepen them further. He will hold bilateral discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, and attend the Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award Ceremony on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he will also participate in the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Indore. Apart from Indore, President Ali will also visit Delhi, Kanpur, Bangalore and Mumbai. (ANI)

