New Delhi, February 18: Nepali Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, held a telephonic conversation with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) founder Achyuta Samanta in light of the death of an engineering student from Nepal on its campus. The KIIT Founder briefed the Nepali envoy about the actions taken by KIIT, which includes issuing a public apology letter from the Vice Chancellor and the subsequent termination of a few staff members.

"H.E. @DrShankarSharma had a telephone conversation with Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and also met his representatives. Prof. Samanta briefed Dr Sharma about the actions taken by KIIT including a public apology letter from the VC and termination of few staff." Prakriti Lamsal Suicide: KIIT's 3rd-Year B.Tech Student Advik Srivastava Arrested for Alleged Harassment Leading to Death.

Prior to this, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that his government has taken cognizance of the death of a student from Nepal at a private college in Bhubaneswar, which sparked protests, and is pursuing the matter with India through diplomatic channels.

"It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted from the hostel," Oli said in a statement posted on his Facebook account. Prakriti Lamsal Suicide: KIIT Issues Apology After Nepali Student’s Death, Terminates 2 Officers and Urges Students From Nepal To Rejoin Classes.

Meanwhile, KIIT, Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday said that disciplinary action has been initiated against security staff and officials in connection with the death of an engineering student from Nepal on its campus, and also issued an apology for distress caused by remarks made that were made following the incident.

In a notice, the college said that two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of the International Relations Office (IRO) were suspended, pending a thorough enquiry which is taking place. "KIIT authorities and the entire staff deeply regret the incident that occurred on 16th February. Two security staffs were terminated immediately. Two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of International Relations Office (IRO), were suspended pending a thorough enquiry," the notice which was shared on X read.

In a letter of Apology from the Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU that was posted on the college's X account read, "KIIT has always been a home to students from across the world, fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and care. We deeply regret the recent incident and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of all our students, including our dear Nepali students.

The college further said that it has urged students to return to campus and has also set up a 24/7 control room for the purpose to assist students. "A dedicated control room is operational 24 x 7 at KIIT campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus...For our staff, we recognise that certain comments were in the heat of the moment and we apologise for any distress caused. We prioritise the safety and well-being of our students above all," the notice by KIIT read.

The third-year engineering student was found dead on February 16 evening, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by her fellow student and demanded justice for her. On February 17, the college termed the demise of the third-year engineering student, who was found hanging in the girl's hostel, as "unfortunate" and claimed that the university has taken "all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume the academic activities." Further, it said that the police had apprehended the accused and appealed to "Nepali students who have or plan to leave the campus to return and resume the classes."

"There was an unfortunate incident which took place late in the evening yesterday on the KIIT campus. Immediately after the incident, police investigated the matter and apprehended the culprit. The KIIT administration has taken all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume academic activities," the University said in a statement. Initially, KIIT had issued a notice stating that it was "closed sine die for all international students from Nepal" and directed them to vacate the university campus.

Late on Sunday evening, the college issued a release announcing that it has agreed to allow over 700 Nepali students to return to their hostels and resume their studies. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased girl, Sunil Lamsal, told ANI that he believes his daughter was 'harassed and emotionally blackmailed.' "We just know that an investigation is being done. The post-mortem report will come soon. We have the information that she was harassed and emotionally blackmailed, due to which she committed suicide," the father said.

