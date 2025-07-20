Kathmandu, Jul 20 (PTI) Floods and landslides following the incessant rain since Saturday has led to the complete blockage of 11 national highways across Nepal affecting daily life for far flung hilly areas, officials said Sunday.

In view of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology forecast of heavy rainfall across the country till July 21, Nepal's Independent Power Producers Association has urged all hydropower projects to remain on high alert to minimise potential human and material losses.

The Home Ministry officials have warned people near major rivers to be careful and follow caution in view of the severe weather predictions as the weather system, which will be active from eastern Nepal, then move towards western Nepal.

Rivers Koshi, Tamor, Arun, Tamakoshi, Dudhkoshi, Kankai in eastern Nepal are likely to witness significant rise in water level, with the Koshi river possibly reaching or exceeding the danger level, a statement from the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

“The Bagmati river floods are likely to affect the Kathmandu Valley and downstream areas. The Mahakali and its downstream areas in western Nepal too are likely to be flooded by Monday afternoon,” it said.

The Baglung, Myagdi, Parbat, Syangja, Palpa, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi districts and other parts of central Nepal along the Narayani river watershed are likely to be affected while there is a possibility of moderate impact on the Rapti and Babai regions in the west too, the statement added.

Among the highways affected by floods and landslides include the Koshi Highway in Sankhuwasabha, Mechi Highway in Panchthar, Tamor Corridor Road section in Panchthar, and the Mid-Hill Highway in Panchthar.

Similarly, the Pasang-Lhamu Highway in Rasuwa, the Kali Gandaki Corridor in Baglung, the Jomsom-Lomanthang Road in Mustang, the Sahid Highway in Rolpa, the Jajarkot-Dolpa Bheri Corridor in Rukum West, and the Mahakali Highway in Baitadi all are completely blocked due to natural disaster, said Nepal Police and Home Ministry sources.

Likewise, the road section from Tokha in Kathmandu to Nuwakot, the Kali Gandaki Corridor in Baglung Municipality, the Mid-Hill Highway in Galkot, Baglung, the Kali Gandaki Corridor in East Nawalparasi, and the Sahid Highway in Parivartan Rural Municipality, Rolpa, are operating one-way only, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, the Independent Power Producers Association, Nepal (IPPAN) has urged all hydropower projects to remain on high alert for the next three days.

Following an agreement between IPPAN and the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology to exchange flood early warning information, the department has been continuously sharing information with the IPPAN for disaster preparedness.

The IPPAN, in a statement on Saturday, urged all hydropower projects under-construction and in operation across the country, including those affiliated with IPPAN, to take precautionary measures to minimise potential human and material losses from disasters taking into account the weather-related warnings.

The IPPAN's message for precaution comes days after nearly 10 hydropower projects, both under-construction and operational, in Rasuwa and Nuwakot had suffered massive damage after flash floods in the Bhotekoshi river on July 8.

