Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 21 (ANI): The Netherlands has announced the deployment of approximately 300 troops and advanced air defence systems, including two Patriot systems, a NASAMS system, and anti-drone capabilities, to Poland from December 1 to bolster NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) logistics hub in addition to providing support to Ukraine amid the Russian conflict.

According to a statement released by the Dutch Ministry of Defence on Wednesday (local time), the move aims to protect NATO territory and deter Russian aggression amid the ongoing conflict. "From December 1, Defence will deploy two Patriot air defence systems, one NASAMS, and anti-drone systems, along with approximately 300 military personnel. This integrated unit will secure the logistical centre of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) in Poland," the Dutch Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

Also Read | Frank Caprio Dies at 88: Reality TV Show 'Caught in Providence' Judge, Known for His Compassion in Courtroom, Passes Away Due to Pancreatic Cancer.

The deployment is part of a broader effort to safeguard the NSATU hub in Poland, which facilitates the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine.

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans emphasised the strategic importance of the deployment, stating, "The Ministry of Defence provides advanced capabilities. These are scarce, but the Netherlands is capable of providing them. This deployment contributes to three important goals: defending NATO territory, discouraging Russian aggression, and providing continued support to Ukraine. This way, we keep the Russian threat as far at bay as possible."

Also Read | US Slaps Sanctions on ICC Judges Over Arrest Warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, France Expresses Dismay.

As per the statement, the integrated unit will provide layered air defence to counter potential threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles, fighter jets, helicopters, and drones.

"This is an integrated unit comprising three different capabilities. In addition to both Patriots, it includes a Nasams air defence system and anti-drone systems. With this, the Netherlands, together with partners, provides layered air defence against potential threats from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, fighter jets, helicopters, and drones," the statement added.

The Ministry further noted that the deployment will start on December 1 this year and will continue till June 1, 2026.

This move comes days after several European leaders joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, where the leaders focused on the role of European nations in offering post-war security guarantees to Ukraine as part of broader efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)