Wellington [New Zealand], July 2 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 6,460 community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers in New Zealand now sits at 6,825. The ministry also reported 423 current hospitalizations, including seven cases in ICU or HDU, and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

In addition, there were 166 new cases that have recently travelled overseas, according to the Ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,345,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

