Geneva [Switzerland], Aug 3 (ANI): A number of coronavirus vaccines are now in phase three of clinical trials but "there's no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organisation Director-General said on Monday.

"A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there's no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," Tedros said.

Al Jazeera reported that Tedros and WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan have urged countries to continue enforcing health measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and testing.

"The message to people and governments is clear: 'Do it all'," Tedros was quoted as saying during a virtual news briefing from the UN body's headquarters in Geneva.

As per the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University, a total of 18,102,671 persons have been infected with the virus till now in different countries and 689,908 persons have died. (ANI)

