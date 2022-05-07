Lahore [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): The actual number of COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan was eight times the figure reported by the government, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates.

According to the recent report by WHO, coronavirus pandemic killed around 14.9 million people worldwide between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021. The UN health agency estimated that nearly triple the number of people died across the world due to the infection as the official data show.

The agency further raised questions on Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll stating that "In Pakistan, the figure was eight times as high."

Pakistan, on the other hand, reported only 30,369 Covid-19 deaths with more than 1.5 million infections, as reported Geo TV.

Meanwhile, the country denied the claims of WHO reports, former special assistant to then prime minister on health Dr Faisal Sultan termed the WHO data on coronavirus deaths in Pakistan as 'not reliable'.

Defending the government's death reports, he said, "the studies of the number of graveyard burials in major cities did not reveal large numbers of uncounted victims of the pandemic," Geo TV reported.

Dr Sultan further said, "I have to look at the WHO report in detail. We checked the cemetery record to determine the number of deaths from coronavirus. We also checked this record through our own system."

Dr Sultan added, "Our corona death record was accurate but it is not possible to have a 100 per cent correct death toll, it could be 10-30 per cent less but to say it was eight times less is unbelievable. (ANI)

