Toronto, Jan 6 (AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to announce his resignation Monday, an official said, in the face of rising discontent over his leadership, and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signalled growing turmoil within his government.

The official said that Trudeau will stay on as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak ahead of an official announcement later in the day. It was also not clear when nationwide elections would be held to pick a permanent replacement.

Trudeau came to power in 2015 after 10 years of Conservative Party rule, and had initially been hailed for returning the country to its liberal past. But the 53-year-old scion of one of Canada's most famous prime ministers became deeply unpopular with voters in recent years over a range of issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing, and surging immigration.

The political upheaval comes at a difficult moment for Canada internationally. US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods if the government does not stem what Trump calls a flow of migrants and drugs in the US — even though far fewer of each crosses into the US from Canada than from Mexico, which Trump has also threatened.

Canada is a major exporter of oil and natural gas to the US, which also relies on its northern neighbour for steel, aluminum and autos.

Trudeau has kept publicly mum in recent weeks, despite intensifying pressure for him to step down.

“His long silence following this political drama speaks volumes about the weakness of his current position,” said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal.

Canada's former finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, announced her resignation from Trudeau's Cabinet on Dec 16., criticising some of Trudeau's economic priorities in the face of Trump's threats. The move, which came shortly after the housing minister quit, stunned the country and raised questions about how much longer the increasingly unpopular Trudeau could stay in his job.

Freeland and Trudeau had disagreed about two recently announced policies: a temporary sales tax holiday on goods ranging from children's clothes to beer, and plans to send every citizen a check for $250 Canadian ($174). Freeland, who was also deputy prime minister, said Canada could not afford “costly political gimmicks” in the face of the tariffs threat.

“Our country is facing a grave challenge,” Freeland wrote in her resignation letter. “That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war.”

Trudeau had been planning to run for a fourth term in next year's election, even in the face of rising discontent among Liberal Party members. The party recently suffered upsets in special elections in two districts in Toronto and Montreal that it has held for years. No Canadian prime minister in more than a century has won four straight terms.

And based on the latest polls, Trudeau's chances for success looked slim. In the latest poll by Nanos, the Liberals trail the Conservatives 47% to 21%. (AP)

