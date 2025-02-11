Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Approximately 100 Pakistanis have been deported over immigration and legal infractions from six nations, including Saudi Arabia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per Geo News.

According to sources cited by Geo News, five blacklisted individuals, 13 beggars, and five individuals who stayed longer than allowed were deported by Saudi officials. Additionally, 16 people were expelled for breaking the terms of their contracts, and 23 workers who had fled their positions were also deported.

Also Read | New York Shocker: Woman Drowns 6-Year-Old Daughter to Death in Bathtub While Allegedly Performing 'Baptism' at Home in Brooklyn, Arrested.

In addition, Geo News reported, that 13 Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia for breaking local labour rules by working without a sponsor (Kafeel). In the meantime, Oman, Somaliland, and the United Arab Emirates evicted three Pakistanis who were on a blacklist.

While seven people were deported for unlawful residency in Iraq, one Pakistani national was deported for overstaying their visa in Canada.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Proposes India As Host for Next AI Action Summit.

Nine Pakistanis were freed from prison and then transferred back to Pakistan, while one Pakistani was deported by the UAE for not having the required paperwork.

According to airport sources cited by Geo News, immigration officials at Karachi Airport offloaded 47 travellers who were headed to 16 different nations due to problems with their visas and travel documents.

Three people were blacklisted among those offloaded. While travelling to the UK on student visas, two travellers, one of whom was a woman were stopped. One traveller with a visitation visa to the UK was also turned away as reported by Geo News.

After failing to prove any link to the event, a traveller who was on a festival visa to Turkey was offloaded. Due to a lack of hotel reservations and inadequate documentation of their expenses, 19 Umrah pilgrims were also denied the opportunity to board their flights, Geo News reported.

Due to their blacklist status, two individuals with Saudi Arabian work visas were offloaded. Two tourists with arrival visas for Liberia and the Maldives were also turned away.

Due to the absence of identification, a passenger with a residency visa who was headed to South Africa was offloaded. In the meantime, two people with Guyana work visas and two with Ghana tourist visas were also prohibited from travelling.

Geo News stated that four passengers with work and tourist visas who were headed to Tanzania and Malawi were also released by authorities. Similar restrictions were placed on the flights of five additional passengers who had tourist visas for Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)