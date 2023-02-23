Tokyo [Japan], February 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, more than 60 per cent of Japanese firms have either suspended their operations or withdrawn from the country completely, NHK World-Japan reported. The revelation has been made in the responses of 99 companies to a survey carried out by the Japan External Trade Organization in January.

According to the survey, 4 per cent firms have said they had either already withdrawn from Russia or have made the decision to leave. Another 17.2 per cent have said they have completely suspended operations in Russia, as per the NHK World-Japan report.

Meanwhile, 43.4 per cent have said they have partially suspended business operations in Russia. 35.4 per cent have revealed that it was business as usual, as per the news report.

Furthermore, 10 per cent of companies have said that they expect to move out of Russia in the next six to 12 months, while 37 per cent of companies are expected to continue their operations in Russia.

An 11-point increase has been witnessed in firms that have fully or partially suspended operations in comparison to a similar survey conducted in August last year, as per the NHK World-Japan report.

A Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) official said that more companies will have to take a decision on whether they will withdraw from Russia, as per the news report. However, some have expressed concern that they will lose market share to nations like China if they move out of Russia.

Ahead of one year anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Moscow's invasion of Kyiv and said that it "is an affront to our collective conscience." Notably, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24 last year.

While addressing the eleventh emergency special session two days before the anniversary of Russia's attack on Wednesday, Guterres said, "When you mark Russia's invasion of Ukraine stands as a green milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the International community that invasion is an affront to our Collective conscience."

"It is a violation of the UN Charter and international law. It is having dramatic humanitarian and human rights consequences and the impact is being felt far beyond Ukraine," he added. (ANI)

