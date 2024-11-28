Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), announced his resignation on Thursday from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Core Committee and Political Committee, amid rising tensions within the party following its retreat from Islamabad's D-Chowk, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Sahibzada Hamid Raza is also planning to resign from his position as a member of the National Assembly. The SIC chief is expected to formally tender his resignation to PTI founder Imran Khan during their upcoming meeting.

This move comes amid intense criticism directed at the PTI leadership after the failure of its protest in Islamabad, which aimed to secure Khan's release but ended without achieving its objectives.

PTI has faced severe backlash after party workers were forced to retreat from D-Chowk. The authorities launched a crackdown on PTI supporters, resulting in hundreds of arrests and a broader crackdown on the party, reported ARY News.

Questions have been raised over the absence of key party leaders during the D-Chowk protest, with discontent growing within PTI's ranks.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza's resignation follows the departure of PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who stepped down earlier amid similar criticism of the party leadership.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed receiving Raja's resignation. Sources indicate that these resignations may prompt more departures from the party in the near future, adding to the internal unrest.

Meanwhile, PTI's political committee held a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the fallout from the D-Chowk protest. The committee reviewed the situation and deliberated on potential legal measures following reports of alleged casualties during the demonstrations, ARY News reported.

The meeting highlighted the challenges PTI faces as it navigates escalating internal discord and public criticism.

With growing unrest within the party and criticism mounting from its supporters, PTI's leadership is under pressure to address concerns and regain its footing amid this turbulent period. (ANI)

