Peshawar, Mar 22 (AP) A Pakistani air force plane crashed during a routine training mission in an open area near the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing the pilot and co-pilot, the air force said Tuesday.

In a statement, the air force said no damage was caused on the ground and it ordered an investigation to determine what caused the crash.

It provided no further details.

Plane crashes during training missions are common in Pakistan. Authorities rarely release details of military training crashes and the investigation reports about the crashes are also not made public.

In 2019, 19 people died when a Pakistani military aircraft crashed into a residential area on the outskirts of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, most of them in their homes. (AP)

