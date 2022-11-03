Islamabad, November 4: A top court in Pakistan on Thursday said it will not let anyone sabotage peace in the country, as it reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which sought permission to conduct its mega protest rally and sit-ins in the federal capital.

The Islamabad High Court made these observations while hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's (PTI) plea against the federal government for not giving it the clearance to hold the mega protest in Islamabad, demanding early general election. Also Read | Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Videos Capture Exact Moments When Gunman Opened Fire at Former Pakistan PM.

Former Prime Minister Khan, who is also the PTI chief, was injured when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, but he was out of danger, media reports said. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Former Pakistan PM Shot at '3-4 Times' in Leg at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala (Watch Video).

The attack on Khan happened on the seventh day of the march as it reached Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab province. Khan's Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) march demanding snap polls in the country was launched on October 28 in Lahore.

The PTI filed a petition on October 31 seeking permission to carry out the mega protest and the sit-in in Islamabad, and had also sought additional security cover for protesters.

During Thursday's hearing, the federal government submitted a draft affidavit containing 39 conditions seeking the top court from preventing PTI from holding its mega protest in Islamabad.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case as the lawyers representing the Islamabad administration and the PTI presented their argument. Justice Farooq directed the PTI to assure that peace and security would be maintained regardless of the place allotted for the rally and to make sure that the roads are not blocked to cause inconvenience to the people.

"Holding protest is your right but the citizen's rights should also be taken care of," Justice Farooq remarked, as he reserved the verdict. Islamabad Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon said that PTI had violated the commitment given by Khan to the Supreme Court ahead of the long march of May 25 and the protestors damaged the property and injured police personnel.

"They [PTI] have always violated the terms and conditions that's why we don't trust them,” Jadoon said, informing the court that PTI can hold the rally at T-chowk near Rawat area of Islamabad.

PTI's lawyer Babar Awan rejected the argument by Jadoon by saying that the issue of May 25 protest was being heard by the Supreme Court. The Islamabad administration sought an undertaking from the PTI that permits the party to hold a gathering for only one day under 39 conditions, reported the Dawn newspaper, adding that the undertaking is required to be signed by party chief Khan and states that no weapons are allowed in the rally.

The use of loudspeakers, religious rhetoric and burning of any national or party flag is also prohibited. Permission will also need to be taken for the 12 people who will be present on the PTI container.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry termed the conditions by the federal government as “ridiculous”, adding that they were unacceptable to the party.

“Most of the government's demands for the march are ridiculous. We don't accept that. As far as arms are concerned, we won't bring them. We have families, children and women with us,” he said.

He reiterated that the party simply desired fresh elections, adding that “there should be no ambiguity” regarding this. He also said that Khan's remarks regarding the long march lasting 10 months were taken out of context.

"He (Imran) said he has the stamina for 10 months [but] the government can't last that long. The complete context of his statement was missing." He went on to say that the government's days in power were numbered, adding that it would not last longer than 10-15 days.

"Imran is the only leader who unites the people of the country. These leaders (Sanaullah and others) never progressed to the top positions on merit but high positions were lowered to accommodate them,” he said.

Separately, PTI leader Asad Umar said after reviewing the protest marchers in different cities and reiterated that it would be a historic event when the PTI would hold its rally in the capital on November 11. “There is no doubt that on November 11, there will be a historic gathering in Islamabad,” he added.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

