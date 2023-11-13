Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): The Islamabad Accountability Court has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the Toshakhana and 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust cases, Samaa News reported on Monday.

The Toshakhana reference case was a landmark decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan that disqualified Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, from holding public office for five years.

Moreover, the Al-Qadir Trust case involves accusations of corruption and abuse of authority. The case is under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau.

It reported that the court also ordered the jail superintendent to take legal steps to ensure compliance with the warrant.

The NAB filed an application to comply with the arrest warrant of the PTI chief.

On being asked what the high court did in the case, the prosecutor said the court neither suspended the order nor issued a standing order, Samaa News reported.

He also sought that warrants be issued, and the jail superintendent be directed to take action.

The NAB also sought immediate arrest of the former prime minister. The warrants are expected to be complied with in jail today. Imran Khan will be provided with a copy of the warrant as well as briefed about reasons for his arrest.

Moreover, the NAB also provided Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi an 11-question questionnaire in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

As per Samaa News, the former first lady had appeared in the NAB Rawalpindi office on being summoned in the 190-million-pound case.

On November 3, PTI chief Imran Khan moved to the Supreme Court seeking post-arrest bail in the cypher case, as reported by The News International on Friday.

Imran Khan filed the plea through his counsel Salman Safdar. In his 18-page bail plea, the PTI chief challenged the Islamabad High Court's verdict against halting the proceedings of the cypher case against him, dismissing his petitions and allowing interrogation, The News International reported.

Among the questions raised, Khan is seeking the Supreme Court to consider whether the courts that rejected his bail plea took into account that the cypher case was "politically motivated." Additionally, he is questioning the role of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) jurisdiction in the case and its "malafide intentions and ulterior motives."

Khan has inquired, "Whether the Ministry of Interior correctly assumed the role of Complainant, excluding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which actually handles the 'Cypher Telegram,' and whether the Minister of Interior, under whose direct supervision the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) operates, was not a political opponent of the Petitioner?"

The petition aims to have the top court determine whether the Islamabad High Court "failed to properly understand and appreciate that the petitioner, as Prime Minister of Pakistan, did not violate the Oath and also enjoyed 'Immunity' as provided under Article 248."

In the case's "interest of justice and fair play," the PTI chief is seeking post-arrest bail from the Supreme Court, The News International reported.

On October 27, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) denied Imran Khan's pleas for bail and the cancellation of the first information report (FIR) in the cypher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the court order, which had been reserved on October 16 after both sides had completed their arguments.

Khan had challenged the registration of the FIR and sought bail in the case filed against him and the party's vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, for misusing the secret document for their political gains, The News International reported.

A special court formed under the Official Secrets Act has indicted both party leaders, and they are currently detained at the Adiala jail. (ANI)

