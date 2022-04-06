Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister's aide and former federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday lost his cool and heckled a journalist who asked about corruption allegations against Farah Khan, believed to be a close friend of the first lady Bushra Bibi.

The showdown took place at a press conference outside the Supreme Court today, following which mediapersons boycotted the meeting that was attended by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Asad Umar, Shahbaz Gill and Ali Muhammad Khan, and demanded an apology from Chaudhry, Geo TV reported.

Also Read | Pakistan President Arif Alvi Asks Election Commission To Propose Dates for General Elections.

The incident took place while Umar who was the former federal planning and development minister was briefing mediapersons, outside the country's top court when a journalist asked a question about Farah Khan a friend of Imran Khan's wife.

Fawad Chaudhry responded harshly and the situation quickly escalated into a heated argument with the former minister accusing the journalist in the question of taking bribes from certain elements and called him "kiraye ka aadmi (a man who has been hired)".

Also Read | Sri Lanka's National Hospital Thanks India for Providing Medicines Amid Economic Crisis.

Although other journalists and media representatives attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, Fawad Chaudhry continued to make derogatory remarks and refused to apologise, following which journalists boycotted the press conference.

Earlier a photograph of Farah Khan seen on a flight with a handbag that is claimed to costs $90,000, had gone viral on social media. According to reports in local Pakistan media, PMLN leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail alleged that the handbag was worth $90,000 (Rs16.5 million).

On Tuesday Ismail had while addressing a press conference alongside former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that Farah Khan had "taken money" for getting civil servants transferred and posted according to their choices

"Farah Gujjar, while using a Punjab government's plane, had a bag that was worth $90,000," claimed Ismail reported Geo TV.

Ismail also alleged that Farah Khan was a frontwoman of Usman Buzdar, the former chief minister of Punjab.

Another Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Romina Khurshid Alam took to Twitter to post "Farah Khan, Bushra's Frontwoman who ran away. The bag with her is for $90,000. Yes that's ninety thousand dollars."

According to Geo TV, Farah Khan whose real name is Farah Shahzadi, had reached Dubai on April 3, the same day when Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly and the no-trust motion brought by the opposition was dismissed by the speaker. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)