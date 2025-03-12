Quetta, Mar 12 (AP) Pakistani authorities on Wednesday said an insurgent attack on a train carrying hundreds of people has ended, with all attackers killed following a daylong standoff. Some of the hostages taken were killed.

Security officials said over 300 hostages were rescued, and the operation continued. They gave no details about the hostages killed. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The separatists attacked the train carrying about 450 people Tuesday in a tunnel in a remote part of southwestern Balochistan province.

The separatist Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility. Spokesman Jeeyand Baloch had said the group was ready to free passengers if authorities agree to release jailed militants. There was no comment on that from the government, which has rejected such demands in the past. (AP)

