Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan's population has surged past 257 million despite slowing growth and fertility rates, posing serious challenges for the country's fragile infrastructure and economic stability.

According to the latest data from the US Census Bureau, Pakistan remains one of the world's most populous nations, a reality that signals a critical demographic juncture, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the report highlights that while the annual population growth rate has eased to 1.82 per cent and fertility has declined to 3.25 births per woman, the overall population continues to expand rapidly.

Experts stated that the fertility rate, still well above the global replacement threshold of 2.1, will keep driving growth for at least another generation. Economists warn that this trajectory could place unbearable pressure on key sectors such as education, healthcare, housing, and employment through the 2030s and 2040s. Without meaningful job creation, the so-called "youth bulge" may turn into a socioeconomic burden rather than a dividend.

The demographic report also sheds light on Pakistan's persistent developmental shortcomings. With life expectancy lingering at 60.5 years and under-five mortality nearing 65 deaths per 1,000 live births, the figures expose long-standing gaps in maternal health, nutrition, and primary healthcare systems.

Population density has climbed to 333 individuals per square kilometre, putting further pressure on land and essential services. Urban centres already battling unplanned growth, overcrowded transport, and sprawling informal settlements reflect how infrastructure development continues to lag dangerously behind population realities, as cited by The Express Tribune.

A regional comparison paints a starker picture. Both India and Bangladesh have brought fertility rates near replacement level, reaping demographic and economic benefits through sustained investments in education and health. Pakistan, meanwhile, risks falling behind its neighbours unless it prioritises human capital development.

Demographers and economists caution that the window for effective reform is closing fast. Unless urgent investments are made in women's education, reproductive healthcare, and job generation, Pakistan could face an ageing population coupled with underdeveloped human capital, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

