Lahore [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the upcoming Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore on December 13 would be a referendum against "incapable and incompetent" rulers.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the event would prove that Lahore has awakened, after which entire Punjab and Pakistan would awaken, reported ARY News.

Taking a swipe at the ruling government, he asked how democracy would thrive if institutions are used for political objectives, and further questioned who had made the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) controversial and who was blackmailing its chairman.

The lawmaker also claimed that he was arrested on fake and baseless charges and was implicated in a drug case when nothing incriminating was found against him, according to ARY News.

A time will come when the corruption watchdog would admit in courts that these cases are politically motivated, he maintained and appealed to the chief justice to take notice of these cases.

Sanaullah further announced the PDM will also hold a public meeting in Islamabad. He also claimed that the number of participants in PDM's Islamabad rally would surge past one million when it reaches the capital.

This comes amid a tense political scenario in Pakistan, with the opposition's 11-party alliance, PDM having organised three mammoth rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Balochistan as part of countrywide agitations, demanding the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)

