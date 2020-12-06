Lahore [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said the final decision about en masse resignation from national and provincial assemblies will be taken by the leadership of the opposition's 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Underscoring the need for dialogues, Sanaullah said that if the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government had held negotiations with the opposition, the country's current situation would have been different, reported ARY News.

He also said that his party will comply with the PDM leadership's decision.

The PML-N also urged the people to attend PDM's public rally in Lahore on December 13, claiming that the meeting will remain peaceful, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public meeting at the Bacha Khan Chowk, leaders of the opposition alliance said that the wrong policies of the Imran Khan-led government had brought the country to the brink of economic disaster.

Dawn quoted PDM as saying, the struggle they had launched would continue until the ouster of the rulers who had been "imposed on the country after stealing the people's mandate in the 2018 elections."

The PDM has held five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

