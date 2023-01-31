A police officer guides an ambulance after the suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar. (Photo: Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): The death toll from the deadly suicide blast inside a mosque in the Police Lines area of Peshawar in Pakistan on Monday rose to 59, while the injury count went up to 157, according to Geo News.

According to the security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayer when he exploded himself. The militant outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sahibzada Noor Ul Amin, the Imam of the mosque, was also killed in the blast, police said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Peshawar where he was informed on all aspects of the bombing, Geo News reported.

PM Shehbaz is expected to pay visits to those injured in the explosion. He will be accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said that "investigations are underway" about how the attack happened and how the terrorist entered the vicinity.

"We don't yet know where the attacker came from and how he entered," Ansari said.

The police chief further said, "There are family quarters inside the Police Lines and the attacker could be already living in the area."

"An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city and injured persons are being provided the best medical facilities," Dawn reported, citing the senior official.

Those injured in the blast are reportedly said to be in critical condition.

The blast took place in the mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar during the afternoon prayers.

Earlier, an eyewitness said there were at least 120 people at the mosque when the explosion took place. He said that the injured mostly included police personnel. (ANI)

