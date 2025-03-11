Manila, Mar 11 (AP) Philippine officials say arrested former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has left Manila on a plane and he will be turned over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

A plane carrying Duterte left Manila late Tuesday.

Duterte was arrested after arriving with his family from Hong Kong at the Manila international airport Tuesday morning on a warrant from the ICC. The global court had ordered his arrest after accusing him of crimes against humanity over a deadly anti-drug crackdown that he oversaw while in office, the Philippine government said.

Walking slowly with a cane, the 79-year-old former president turned briefly to a small group of aides and supporters, who wept as they bid him goodbye, before he was helped by an escort up the stairs into the plane. (AP)

