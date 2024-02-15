Dubai [UAE], February 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, highlighted India's transformative reforms towards the idea of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'.

PM Modi delivered a special keynote address on the theme of the Summit - 'Shaping the Future Governments' on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

In his address, Prime Minister shared his thoughts on the changing nature of governance. He highlighted India's transformative reforms based on the mantra of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance".

"My biggest principle has been 'Minimum government, maximum governance'. I have always emphasised creating an environment in which a sense of enterprise and energy in citizens grows. I believe that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal," PM Modi said in his address.

Sharing India's experience on how the country had leveraged digital technology to further welfare, inclusivity and sustainability, he called for a human-centric approach to governance.

He also underlined India's focus on people's participation, last-mile-delivery and women-led development to achieve an inclusive society.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that given the inter-connected nature of the world, governments must collaborate and learn from each other to address future challenges.

He highlighted that it was the need of the hour for governance to be "inclusive, tech-smart, clean and transparent, and green." In this context, he further emphasised that governments must prioritise - Ease of Living, Ease of Justice, Ease of Mobility, Ease of Innovation and Ease of Doing Business in their approach to public service.

"We will have to create global prototypes for emerging challenges like AI -- Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency, and cybercrime. We will have to give priority to our national sovereignty and also keep the dignity of international law," the Prime Minister added.

Elaborating on India's steadfast commitment to Climate Change action, he called for people to join Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to create a sustainable world.

PM Modi elaborated on the leadership role played by India as the chair of G20 last year, on a wide range of issues and challenges facing the world.

In this context, he highlighted the efforts made by India to bring development concerns facing the Global South to the centre-stage of global discourse.

"Today, when we are transforming our country, shouldn't there be reform in the global governance institutions as well? We have to promote the concerns of the developing world and the participation of the Global South in global decision-making," PM Modi added.

Calling for reform of multilateral institutions, he also pushed for greater voice for the Global South in its decision making. India, he stressed, will continue to contribute to global progress based on its role as a "Vishwa Bandhu".

PM Modi participated in the summit as Guest of Honour at the invitation of UAE Vice President and Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Prime Minister Modi was also the Guest of Honour at the World Governments Summit in 2018, the MEA release stated.

The summit saw the participation of 20 world leaders, including 10 Presidents and 10 Prime Ministers. Governments and delegates from over 120 countries were represented at the global gathering. (ANI)

