New Delhi, December 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Kenya will continue to explore new opportunities to realise the full potential of economic cooperation between two nations. He stressed that India has remained a trusted and committed development partner for Kenya.

Addressing a joint press meet with Kenyan President William Ruto, Prime Minister Modi announced that India has decided to provide a line of credit of USD 250 million to Kenya for modernizing its agricultural sector. He said, "As two agrarian economies, we agreed to share our experiences. To modernize agricultural sector of Kenya, we have also decided to provide a line of credit of USD 250 million."

"Laying the foundation of a progressive future, today, we thought of strengthening our cooperation in all sectors and identified many new initiatives," PM Modi said. "We also note that mutual trade and investment between India and Kenya is making steady progress and we will continue to explore new opportunities to realize the full potential of our economic cooperation. India has been a trusted and committed development partner for Kenya. Through ITEC and ICCR scholarships, India has made a significant contribution in the skill development and capacity building of the people of Kenya," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi made the remarks after his meeting with Kenyan President at Hyderabad House here. Five Memorandums of Understanding were exchanged following the discussions in a number of areas, including sports, Information Technology and education. PM Modi expressed happiness over Kenyan President's visit to India after the inclusion of African Union in the G20. He said that Ruto's visit will give a new boost to India's relations with Kenya and the African Union.

"I am delighted that he (Kenyan President) is undertaking visit after the inclusion of African Union into the G20. Africa has always been given a high priority in India's foreign policy. In about one decade in the past, we have increased our cooperation with Africa in mission mode. I believe that with this visit, our bilateral relations and the relations with the African continent would receive a new boost," PM Modi said.

Highlighting ties between India and Kenya, PM Modi said that the two nations are celebrating 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. He stressed that India and Kenya have a common past and common future. PM Modi said, "This year, we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Kenya. But, our relations have a history dating back thousands of years. The vast Indian Ocean, connecting Mumbai and Mombasa, has been a witness to our ancient relations. On this strong foundation, we have been moving forward together for centuries. In the last century, we together opposed colonialism. India and Kenya are countries that have a common past as well as a common future."

He noted that India and Kenya has agreed to increase its cooperation in technology and innovations. He said that India is ready to share India's achievements in digital infrastructure with Kenya. He called clean energy main priority for both nations.

"According to the needs of modern times, we are increasing our cooperation in technology and innovations. We are fully ready to share India's achievements in digital public infrastructure with Kenya. The agreement being reached today on this important subject will strengthen our efforts. Clean energy is the main priority of both the countries," PM Modi said.

He hailed Kenya for its African Climate Summit initiative and called it a "commendable step."He expressed happiness that Kenya has decided to join the Global Biofuels Alliance and the International Solar Alliance. "The Africa climate summit initiative taken by Kenya is a very commendable step. This also shows the President's commitment to unitedly face all global challenges. I am happy that Kenya has decided to join the Global Biofuel Alliance and the International Solar Alliance," PM Modi said.

He added that Kenya's decision to join the International Big Cat Alliance will enable the strengthening of global efforts for the conservation of big cats.

"Our growing cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of our deep mutual trust and common interests," he said. PM Modi said that he and William Ruto discussed using space technology for public welfare. He stated that India and Kenya have agreed to continue their efforts to increase cooperation in all sectors.

"In today's discussion, we emphasized on military exercises, capacity building as well as linking the defence industries of both the countries. We also discussed using space technology for public welfare. We agreed to share India's successful experience with Kenya in this important area. In the spirit of this commitment and friendship, we will continue our efforts to increase our cooperation in all fields.

He said, "We discussed new global and regional issues. As countries connected to the Indian Ocean, maritime security, piracy and truck trafficking are matters of our common priority. To strengthen mutual cooperation in this important sector, India, Kenya to issue a joint vision statement on maritime cooperation."

Prime Minister said India and Kenya are unanimous that terrorism is the most serious challenge to humanity. Both nations have decided to increase mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.

"We are issuing a joint vision statement on Maritime Cooperation today. The close cooperation between India and Kenya will boost all our efforts in the Indo-Pacific Region. India and Kenya agree that terrorism is the gravest challenge to humankind. In this regard, we have decided to enhance our mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism."

Earlier, Kenyan President William Ruto, who is in India on a state visit, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi on Tuesday. Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson stated, "Paying homage to Mahatma. President @WilliamsRuto of Kenya laid a wreath at Rajghat and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi."

He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. William Ruto also inspected a Guard of Honour. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi welcomed the Kenyan President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

