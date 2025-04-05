Colombo, Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to the fallen warriors of the Indian Peacekeeping Force (IPKF) deployed in Sri Lanka nearly four decades back.

On the second day of his visit, Modi visited the IPKF Memorial in this Sri Lankan capital city and laid a wreath.

In a social media post, Modi said the "unwavering courage and commitment" of the brave soldiers of the IPKF remained a "source of inspiration for us all."

"Laid a wreath at the IPKF Memorial in Colombo. We remember the brave soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force who laid down their lives in service of peace, unity and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka," he said.

"Their unwavering courage and commitment remain a source of inspiration for us all," Modi added.

India had lost around 1,200 soldiers during the IPKF's stay in Sri Lanka between July 1987 and March 1990.

India and Sri Lanka signed a historic peace accord on July 29, 1987 following which New Delhi deployed the IPKF in the island nation to bring peace in Tamil dominated areas that had witnessed widespread violence and civil strife for years.

However, peace eluded the regions and the IPKF was eventually pulled out.

The IPKF episode had strained ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Modi landed in Colombo last evening after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

