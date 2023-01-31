New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA). The two leaders discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism including at the United Nations.

"Happy to welcome @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi on his first visit to India. Reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism, including at the UN. We discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources. Welcomed his support for #G20India," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier, UNGA president met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he hosted him for a millet lunch. The two leaders also discussed the G20 agenda, UN reform, and the Ukraine conflict.

"Welcomed President of General Assembly Csaba Korosi, hosting him for a millet lunch. Discussed global challenges, UN reform, the Ukraine conflict and the G20 agenda. Assured him of India's fullest support in developmental progress and reformed multilateralism," the minister said in a tweet.

Csaba Koro arrived in India on Sunday on a three-day visit. Korosi on Monday delivered the 40th Sapru House Lecture on 'Solution through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science at the UN' in New Delhi. (ANI)

