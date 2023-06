Cairo, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt's Cairo and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War. PM Modi on Sunday also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.

The Al-Hakim Mosque is an 11th Century significant historical and cultural site in Egypt's Cairo. The mosque stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Egypt.

PM Modi Visits Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt’s Cairo:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt's Cairo and pays tribute to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.

What adds even greater significance to the PM's visit is the remarkable restoration of the Al-Hakim mosque, made possible through the unwavering dedication and support of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The Al-Hakim mosque, with its centuries-old legacy, serves as a beacon of religious and historical importance showcasing the intermingling of Indian and Egyptian cultures.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Egypt from June 24-25. PM Modi's Egypt visit comes as a reciprocal gesture following President El-Sisi's presence as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations earlier this year. The visit of President El-Sisi to India proved to be highly successful, culminating in both nations mutually agreeing to elevate their relations to the status of a strategic partnership. PM Modi Lands in Cairo Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives for First State Visit to Egypt, Inspects Guard of Honour.

PM Modi on Saturday held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo on Saturday. After landing in Egypt, the prime minister arrived at a hotel in Cairo amid a rousing welcome and chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'. Several members of the Indian community were present at the Ritz Carlton Hotel to welcome PM Modi.

The Indian diaspora displayed their enthusiasm by waving the Tricolour and chanting "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram" slogans. Many children were also present in the diaspora. Many people also sang Indian songs and presented cultural programmes to welcome PM Modi.

