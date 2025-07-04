Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a traditional performance of Bhojpuri Chautaal upon his arrival in Trinidad and Tobago, where he also met members of the Indian community and praised their contributions to the country's development during his first official visit to the Caribbean nation.

Sharing a video of the cultural performance on his official X account, PM Modi wrote: "Bhojpuri Chautaal echoes in Trinidad & Tobago!"

Also Read | Donald Trump 'Big Beautiful' Bill Passed: House Gives Final Approval To Big Tax Bill, Sends It To Him To Sign.

https://x.com/narendramodi_in/status/1940888326426579271

During his visit, PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago and praised their contributions to the country's development. He noted that the diaspora had not only achieved success in various fields but also remained deeply connected to Indian culture.

Also Read | 'Campaign Against Ukraine Will Continue Till Objectives Achieved': Vladimir Putin Declines Donald Trump's Call for Ukraine Truce, Says Kremlin Official.

"Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago's development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain." PM wrote on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1940893660939223312

PM also shared about his meeting with Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who won the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago.

"Met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who are winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago. This Quiz has generated widespread participation across the world and deepened the connect of our diaspora with India," PM Modi said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1940894657518637069

This is PM Modi's first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999. The visit comes at the invitation of Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

PM Modi was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation. He was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)