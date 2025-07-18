San Antonio, Jul 18 (AP) A speeding stolen car smashed into a bus on an interstate in San Antonio on Thursday, causing a multi-vehicle crash that left four people dead and more than a dozen injured, police said.

Two people travelling on the bus were pronounced dead at the scene on Interstate 35 and two died at a hospital, police said. Another 16 people received treatment for their injuries.

Several people fled the stolen Camaro without stopping to help, including at least one who was armed, police said.

Police Chief William McManus said children and older people were among the injured.

The Camaro struck a trailer attached to the bus, causing the bus driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then bounced into a guardrail. A tractor-trailer then smashed into the bus, which rolled onto its side. Several people were ejected from the bus, police said.

Police said the people who fled the Camaro have not been located or identified. (AP)

