Warsaw (Poland), Aug 19 (AP) The director of a major Polish hospital has warned that his facility is at risk of running out of beds for coronavirus patients.

The country of 38 million has so far registered some 58,000 cases and 1,900 deaths, numbers which are far lower than many countries in western Europe. However, infections have been rising for weeks, with around 700 new cases per day -- up from 200-300 earlier in the summer.

Also Read | Democratic National Convention 2020: Know How to Watch Live Streaming, Schedule And Highlights as Democrats Pick Joe Biden Against Donald Trump in US Presidential Elections.

Marcin Jedrychowski, director of the University Hospital in Krakow, the largest and most modern facility in Poland, told the news portal Onet that his hospital has already been forced to select patients and admit only the most severe cases.

He says, “With such an upward trend that has continued for many days, we will soon run out of places.” He said he was also concerned about a further rise of infections once schools reopen on September 1. (AP)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Russia Open to Holding Phase III Clinical Trials And Manufacturing of ‘Sputnik V’ in India, Says RDIF Head.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)