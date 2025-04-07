Pope Francis appears for the first time in public since his return to the Vatican (Image Credit: Reuters)

Vatican City, April 7 (ANI): Pope Francis appeared for the first time in public since his return to the Vatican on Sunday. It is the first time that Pope Francis has been seen in public since being discharged from the hospital two weeks ago, CNN reported.

The 88-year-old pontiff greeted people at the Vatican and appeared to be in good spirits. He was seated in a wheelchair and appeared to be wearing what appeared to be a nasal cannula to aid his breathing.

The pope was in the hospital for five weeks in February and March due to pneumonia. He came close to his death during the illness, according to his medical team.

He seemed in better health than he had been seen in public, which was two weeks shortly before he was discharged from Gemelli Hospital in Rome. At that time, he struggled to speak and raise his arms. However, he managed to wave to people and gave a thumbs up from a balcony.

During his public appearance on Sunday, Pope Francis seemed to move his arms more easily. His voice appeared weak but stronger than what it was two weeks back, as per CNN report.

On February 14, the pontiff was admitted to Gemelli Hospital, initially suffering from a severe respiratory infection. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with a polymicrobial infection, which evolved to pneumonia in both lungs.

He was discharged from the hospital on March 23 and was expected to recover at his residence in the Vatican, Casa Santa Marta. At the time, Pope Francis' doctors, while addressing a news conference, said that he would need to recuperate for at least two months to allow his body time to fully heal, CNN reported.

It was the first time Pope Francis remained in the hospital for such a long time since being elected as pope in 2013. Speaking to reporters, his doctors said that there were "two very critical episodes in which the pope's life was in danger" during the 38 days he was hospitalized. (ANI)

