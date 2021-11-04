Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Potential customers consider arms made by China to be of lower quality and reliability and some countries buy them as they are less expensive, the Pentagon said in its recent report.

Many developing countries buy China's weaponry because they are less expensive than other comparable systems. Although some potential customers consider arms made by Beijing to be of lower quality and reliability, according to Pentagon's 2021 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China.

China's arms sales operate primarily through state-run export organisations such as the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), the report stated.

Arms transfers also are a component of China's foreign policy, used in conjunction with other types of assistance to complement foreign policy initiatives undertaken as part of China's One Belt, One Road initiative.

Beijing sells major systems such as UAVs, submarines, and fighter aircraft to customers like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Pakistan. The PRC has supplied its strike-capable Caihong or Wing Loongfamilies of armed Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to at least Pakistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Algeria, Serbia, and Kazakhstan, the Pentagon said.

Beijing also supplies naval vessels, highlighted by Pakistan's purchase of eight Yuan-class submarines for more than USD 3 billion, according to the report. (ANI)

