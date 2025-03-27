Kathmandu, Mar 27 (PTI) Pro-monarchists in Nepal on Thursday announced to intensify their agitation by organising a protest rally on Friday with the aim of reinstatement of monarchy.

Holding a press conference here, they also announced forming a Joint People's Movement Committee led by Navaraj Subedi, an 87-year-old staunch supporter of former King Gyanendra.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

The pro-monarchists said they will organise a grand protest rally at Tinkune area near the Tribhuvan International Airport demanding restoration of monarchy.

Nepal's political parties through a Parliament declaration abolished the 240-year-old monarchy in 2008 and turned the erstwhile Hindu kingdom to a secular, federal, democratic republic.

Also Read | Andrew Tate Nearly Choked His Girlfriend Bri Stern During Rough Sex, Became More Violent When Asked To Stop: Report.

On Friday, the Socialist Forum, a four-party alliance, is also organising a demonstration in favour of republic system at Bhrikutimandap area of Kathmandu to counter the pro-monarchists.

CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist among others are joining the demonstration with the aim of strengthening republic system in the country.

In view of the protests being organised by two different groups in Kathmandu, Nepal police have tightened security and increased vigilance.

The pro-monarchists, including leaders of Rastriya Prajatantra Party, have been raising their voice for reinstating monarchy since the democracy day on February 19, when ex-King Gyanendra in a message said that “time has come for us to assume responsibility to protect the country and bring about national unity”.

Meanwhile, Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak has said that an autocratic system cannot be an alternative to democracy.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet programme of leaders organised by the Nepali Congress (NC) at Rupandehi district, Lekhak said that no society that has moved forward will retreat backward and that an autocratic system cannot be an alternative to democracy.

He recalled that the NC has struggled for democracy for eight decades and added that there has been an attempt to create a negative narrative on democracy.

The minister said that the NC will move forward firmly for the protection of democracy and the Constitution.

“We should not head towards autocratic system just because we see some weaknesses in democracy. In a democracy, the government listens to the people and speaks up. Let us not be under the illusion that an autocratic system will be better,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)