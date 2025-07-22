London [UK] July 22 (ANI): A protest was demonstrated outside 10 Downing Street to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Mir Taj Muhammad Sarparah and to call for the release of all Baloch missing individuals and BYC.

The demonstration was led by Salia Marri, the spouse of Mir Taj Muhammad Sarparah, who was forcibly taken on July 19, 2020, in Karachi, by Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI. In her speech at the event, Salia Marri made a heartfelt plea to the international community and human rights organisations for urgent intervention.

"It has been five years since my husband was taken by the ISI. To this day, we do not know his fate or where he is. I urge everyone to unite with us in our demand for his safe return and justice for all Baloch missing persons," she stated.

The rally attracted a diverse group of political and human rights advocates. Attendees included the Khan of Kalat, members of FBM, BRP, and BNP, in addition to Sohail Abro, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM); Said Alam, leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM); Abdul Wakil Sulamal; Dr. Waris Waziri; Abdullah Baloch; Rahim Bandoui from the Central Council of Balochistan People's Party, along with supporters from Gilgit and Balochistan.

The demonstration underscored the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and called for prompt international action to hold culprits accountable and secure the immediate release of Mir Raj Muhammad Sarparah and all Baloch missing persons.

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due process, using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive areas. Pakistani authorities routinely deny these allegations, but civil society continues to condemn the security forces' role in systematic abductions targeting students, political workers, and residents. (ANI)

