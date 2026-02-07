Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 7 (ANI): A spectacular display of Indian culture stole the spotlight in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, as the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre (NSCBICC) set a new record for the most performers in traditional Indian dance while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a community event as part of his two-day visit to the Southeast Asian country.

The performance, part of the community programme in which PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora, was certified by the Malaysia Book of Records.

Also Read | 'West Wing' Actor Timothy Busfield Indicted on 4 Counts of S*xual Contact With Child in New Mexico.

Under the banner of the Indian Community Cultural Committee, around 800 dancers performed a single, continuous five-minute choreographed piece, showcasing a wide variety of Indian classical and folk dance forms.

The record attempt, titled "Largest Number of Dancers in a Single Choreographed Dance Representing a Wide Variety of Indian Classical and Folk Dance Forms Performed by the Indian Diaspora", took place at the MINES International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC) in the presence of PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart.

Also Read | DJ Young Slade Death: Body Believed To Be Lil Jon's Son Nathan Smith Found in Pond Near Atlanta, Rapper Says 'Extremely Heartbroken' (See Post).

Commenting on the achievement, Malaysia Book of Records CEO Christopher Wong said, "To actually have 800 dancers perform Indian classical dance is not easy to achieve. There is a lot of coordination and teamwork. Thanks to the musical director who put this together. The Malaysia Book of Records is very proud to certify this achievement."

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the performers during his address, saying, "We have just seen a record-setting cultural performance. More than 800 dancers in perfect harmony. This performance will be remembered by our people for years to come. I congratulate you. I congratulate all the performers."

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi described it as "A grand celebration of Indian culture in Malaysia! A highlight of the community programme in Kuala Lumpur was a dance performance which has set a record in Malaysia. Congratulations to all those who took part in the dance performance."

NSCBICC Director Vijayalakshmy Sunderrajan expressed her pride in the performers, saying, "This is an incredible honour on the part of all the dancers who were part of the journey with us. They all got together with us for the past two months to practise. I am very proud to receive this on behalf of these performers."

Several dancers shared their excitement at performing in front of the Prime Minister. One performer said, "I performed the Kathakali dance from Kerala just to see the Prime Minister of India, Modi ji. I am so happy to perform in front of him." Another, Snigdha, who represented Yakshagana, said, "We are very proud to be in the Malaysia Book of Records. It was a big deal for us to perform such a rare art form in front of so many people."

The massive cultural display is part of 'Selamat Datang Modiji', a high-profile event showcasing India's soft power and the vibrancy of its diaspora in Malaysia. The record-setting dance highlighted not only the rich diversity of Indian classical and folk traditions but also the deep connections of the Indian community in Malaysia.

The performance and the record attempt were hailed as a symbol of people-to-people ties between India and Malaysia, underscoring the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit to the country to further strengthen the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through enhanced cooperation in economic, digital, cultural, and people-to-people domains. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)