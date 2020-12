London, December 6: Scotland Yard has reportedly made a number of arrests after it warned of enforcement action ahead of thousands of protesters from different parts of the UK gathering outside the Indian High Commission in central London on Sunday, as a show of support for farmers demonstrating against agricultural reforms in India.

Several police officers in face masks descended upon Aldwych to police the “We stand with farmers of Punjab” demonstration, having warned that strict regulations remain in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and therefore demonstrations of larger than 30 risk arrests and fines.

The Metropolitan Police had said a “robust” policing plan will be in place throughout Sunday and officers will take action if they witness breaches of the regulations. London Police Beefs Up Security at Indian High Commission Amid Pro-Farmer Demonstrations, 'Anti-India Slogans Raised', Says Report (Watch Video).

“If you attend a gathering that breaches the regulations, you may be committing an offence, which is punishable by a fine. In certain circumstances, if you hold a gathering of over 30 persons and you do not meet the requirements of the regulations you might be committing a different offence, which is also punishable by a fine,” said Met Police Commander Paul Brogden.

“I would strongly urge anyone who is planning to come to the Aldwych area to reconsider. I would also encourage anyone who is currently in attendance to leave the area. Our officers will take the appropriate action where necessary,” he said.

The demonstration, largely made up of British Sikhs, involved placard waving with messages such as “Justice for Farmers” and sloganeering as well as several cars blocking roads. Bharat Bandh on Tuesday: Congress, TRS, Left, RJD, TMC Among List of Political Parties Supporting Farmers' Shutdown Call.

“Our High Commission has been coordinating closely with the authorities concerned and we will, together with them, address the issues that have come up – for example how this gathering of thousands could take place without specific permission,” an Indian High Commission spokesperson said.

“It soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists who had taken the opportunity of the protests in India to ostensibly back the farmers in India but use the opportunity to pursue their own anti-India agenda,” the spokesperson said.

The High Commission reiterated the government's stance that the protest against agriculture reform bills in India is part of an internal democratic process.

“It is work in progress in our functioning democracy. The government of India is in talks with the protesters which are still ongoing. Needless to say, it is an internal issue of India,” the spokesperson added.

The protest comes after a group of 36 British MPs led by British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi had written to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking him to make representations to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the impact on British Punjabis affected by the demonstrations by farmers in India.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said that while it is yet to receive the letter, the matter is an internal issue for India.

“The police handling of protests are a matter for the government of India,” an FCDO spokesperson said.

The Indian mission in the UK said it has comprehensively briefed the relevant interlocutors in the UK government and Parliament on the fundamental features of the “path breaking farming sector reforms” initiated by the government of India. Also Read | ‘Khalistani’ Flags Seen Outside Indian High Commission in London During Protest Held in Solidarity with Indian Farmers (Watch Video).

Thousands of farmers are protesting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, seeking repeal of three farm laws enacted in September. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for the last eleven days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws.

Dubbing these laws as "anti-farmer", these farmers claim that the newly enacted legislations would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

