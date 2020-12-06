New Delhi, December 6: The Bharat Bandh call issued by farmer groups for Tuesday has received the backing of major political parties. Several trade and transport unions also issued a statement to support the one-day strike, which is aimed at mounting pressure on the Centre to withdraw the controversial farm reform laws. Here's the list of political groups that are backing the stir.

Congress: The largest national Opposition party will hold demonstrations outside regional party offices and headquarters on December 8, Tuesday, to mark their solidarity with the protesting farmers. Tribal Army to Support Nationwide Strike Called by Farmers' Unions.

Trinamool Congress: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended "moral support" to the bandh called by farmers. The TMC cadres would be holding sit-in protests to express their support to the farmers' cause.

AAP: "The Aam Aadmi Party will extend support to Bharat Bandh called by farmers' organisations on December 8 against new agriculture laws," Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal said.

Left Parties: In Tripura, West Bengal, Kerala and Bihar, the Left parties would be holding demonstrations to mark their against the farm reform laws. The one-day strike would be supported by cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc.

Rashtriya Janata Dal: The primary opposition party of Bihar would also be supporting the bandh called by farmers to mark their opposition to the farm laws. RJD de-facto chief Tejashwi Yadav was on Saturday booked by the state police for holding a stir in a prohibited area without due permission.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi: The Telangana ruling party also extended support to the bandh called by farmers. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao appealed the TRS cadres to ensure that the strike remains successful.

Along with the political parties, their affiliated trade unions would also extend support to the stir. Some of the prominent trade bodies that will join the agitation are Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) and Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC).

Banking operations could also be partially affected, as the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) have supported the bandh called by farmers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).